Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been one of the most aggressive in the sport when it comes to roster building through the transfer portal, and then helping his players secure name, image, and likeness deals.

However, Sanders said at the Big 12’s media day that he believes college football should employ a salary cap to prevent teams with the most to spend from acquiring all of the sport’s top talent.

“I wish there was a cap,” Sanders said, according to Pro Football Talk. “The top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you’re not that type of guy, you know you’re not going to make that. That’s what the NFL does.

“So the problem is, you got a guy that’s not that darn good, but he could go to another school and they give him a half million dollars and you can’t compete with that. And it don’t make sense.”

Most Big 12 teams are not capable of spending at the levels of some of their counterparts in the Big 10 and SEC, which Sanders believes is leading to those two conferences dominating the sport.

“All you have to do is look at the playoffs and what those teams spend, and you understand darn near why they’re in the playoffs.

“It’s kind of hard to compete with somebody who’s giving $25 to $30 million to a freshman class. It’s crazy,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders, “The team that pays the most is going to win.”