Deion Sanders learned terrible news on Thursday night: The NCAA is out to get him. And they did.

According to a report from USA TODAY, the NCAA ruled that Sanders and Colorado improperly recruited Class of 2025 quarterback Julian Lewis. As a result of those findings, the NCAA will hit Colorado with punishments over ‘minor recruiting violations.’

“The Colorado athletic department decided to stop livestreaming its weekly coaches show with Deion Sanders and also removed two episodes of the show from YouTube last fall after the name of a prominent football recruit was mentioned on it in violation of NCAA rules,” USA TODAY wrote, citing obtained documents from the NCAA.

According to the report, “According to NCAA rules, schools generally may not publicize or comment on a recruit before officially signing that recruit.” Sanders won’t be able to have as many in-person visits this spring as he would have, as the NCAA moved to take four from the CU coach.

Sanders and the Buffaloes learned Lewis would commit to CU on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this winter.

Obviously, with these being minor violations, they won’t levy major sanctions on Sanders or the Colorado program. But they aren’t nothing, so this could follow Deion if he isn’t careful. The NCAA isn’t shy about punishments, and those with axes to grind end up getting the wrong end sometimes. Just ask Jim Harbaugh.

Sanders had his name come up in the Dallas Cowboys coaching search. But based on a series of events that have occurred since his name first arose, that doesn’t seem likely anymore. He’s fixing to stay in Boulder.

Colorado could have their best season yet in 2025 if their upward trajectory continues.