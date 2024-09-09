Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks off the field after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 56-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Deion Sanders Era at Colorado suffered another setback over the weekend, taking a 28-10 humbling on the road at the hands of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Sanders has a unique style that plays well when his team wins and not so well when they hit lose, as they have recently done against any competition with a pulse.

And while the Buffaloes’ struggles go beyond any single decision, a new anecdote has surfaced that shows Sanders’ famous micomanagerial style along with the seeming favoritism of his sons.

According to Jake Shapiro of Denver’s 104.3 The Fan radio station, Sanders made a bizarre request of the university band regarding the protocol after his son scores a touchdown in Boulder.

“A year later and the fight song doesn’t even play in the stadium after the quarterback throws a touchdown,” Shapiro wrote.

“Deion Sanders told the band they couldn’t play if his son Shedeur Sanders scores a touchdown so that the loudspeaker can play a recording of his son’s song ‘Perfect Timing.’”

Shapiro went on to note that Sanders’ team has apparently refused to learn the university fight song in the first place, which is only 35 words, with five of them being the word “fight.”

[Denver Sports]