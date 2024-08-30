Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes got all they could handle from North Dakota State, an FCS program out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. And one huge mistake from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders nearly resulted in Colorado falling in embarrassing fashion.

With 1:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, Colorado had the ball with a chance to either win the game, or at the very least run the clock down to merely a few seconds before they had to punt the ball back to North Dakota State.

However, instead of running the ball, Colorado attempted a deep pass to attempt to end the game with a first down or more. The pass ended up falling incomplete, essentially giving North Dakota State a free timeout that they wouldn’t have had regardless.

Colorado was forced to punt later on in the possession without getting a first down, giving the ball back to NDSU with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

If Colorado had run the ball on all three downs, North Dakota State would have had far less time to potentially win the game on their final possession. Naturally, Sanders received a ton of flack on social media for the mistake.

With a five-point lead and 1:40 left in the game and the opponent holding only one timeout, Colorado threw an incomplete pass on 1st down. I can’t even, as the kids say. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) August 30, 2024

For those not watching Colorado-North Dakota State, a mistake as bad as Miami’s last year … Deion Sanders/Colorado threw an incomplete pass on first down when they could’ve run out the clock. Instead, North Dakota State gets 31 seconds. Probably won’t matter, but ugly. — Scott Chasen (@ChasenScott) August 30, 2024

Colorado could have just kneeled the ball and won the game? Why is Colorado throwing the ball on first down with 1:39 on the clock 💀 Deion really is the worst coach ever. I am praying that NDSU gets the ball back now after that incomplete pass. #Colorado #NDSU — Sean Bennett (@Broadcaster005) August 30, 2024

Deion Sanders should be investigated for that first down pass call. — KJ 🐵 (@BirdAppKJ) August 30, 2024

Ultimately, Colorado would hold on to secure the victory after North Dakota State would come up short on a Hail Mary attempt on the final play. But the ball actually did end up being caught by the Bison, with wide Tyler Terhark being tackles at the Colorado four-yard line.

Last play of the NDSU vs Colorado game. You know Colorado fans’ hearts skipped a beat when that ball started bouncing around #CFB pic.twitter.com/GZfqIXA3q0 — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) August 30, 2024

Regardless of the final result, this mistake from Sanders is not a good indication that he has what it takes to make the right decisions when it matters for Colorado to succeed.

