On Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes got all they could handle from North Dakota State, an FCS program out of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. And one huge mistake from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders nearly resulted in Colorado falling in embarrassing fashion.

With 1:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, Colorado had the ball with a chance to either win the game, or at the very least run the clock down to merely a few seconds before they had to punt the ball back to North Dakota State.

However, instead of running the ball, Colorado attempted a deep pass to attempt to end the game with a first down or more. The pass ended up falling incomplete, essentially giving North Dakota State a free timeout that they wouldn’t have had regardless.

Colorado was forced to punt later on in the possession without getting a first down, giving the ball back to NDSU with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

If Colorado had run the ball on all three downs, North Dakota State would have had far less time to potentially win the game on their final possession. Naturally, Sanders received a ton of flack on social media for the mistake.

Ultimately, Colorado would hold on to secure the victory after North Dakota State would come up short on a Hail Mary attempt on the final play. But the ball actually did end up being caught by the Bison, with wide Tyler Terhark being tackles at the Colorado four-yard line.

Regardless of the final result, this mistake from Sanders is not a good indication that he has what it takes to make the right decisions when it matters for Colorado to succeed.

