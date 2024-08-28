Syndication: The Greenville News

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers face a high-profile matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs to open the season. It’ll be a tough game, but Swinney has made it clear that he and the team are nothing but excited for the challenge. He wishes he could play Georgia annually.

During a recent press conference, Dabo Swinney joked that it would save a lot of money in travel costs if the Tigers played Georgia every season.

“I mean honestly I wish we played Georgia every year, just because it’d save a lot of money for everybody, especially our fans,” Swinney. “Because I mean we’ve had to go out to A&M. I think we go to LSU in a couple years. I mean we’ve tried to always play 10 you-better-bring-your-A-game type games, plus a top Group of Five type of team, which obviously this year we’ve got that with about as good as you can find in [Appalachian State].”

But that’s not the only reason Swinney would like to have an annual showdown with the Bulldogs. He also made it clear that he thinks it’s just a good matchup that gets fans on both sides excited.

“These schools are close, there’s tradition. It’s a hard game,” Dabo Swinney said. “I mean this is a tough, tough game but there’s a lot of great history with Clemson-Georgia. I grew up, you always, you knew Clemson-Georgia was going to play each other. It was just one of those games that you wanted to watch as a kid. So I think it’s good for our fans, it’s good for college football.”

Swinney is unlikely to get his wish on an annual matchup, but he’ll at least get to face the Dawgs this year.

[On3]