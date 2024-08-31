Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers suffered a blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in their season-opening showdown and the loss has resulted in a lot of criticism for Dabo Swinney.

After the game, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland called out Dabo Swinney for his refusal to adapt and make use of the transfer portal, which he believes is holding the team back.

“Well it’s doing it Dabo’s way,” McFarland said according to On3. “And I think that’s what’s ruffled the Clemson faithful about how Dabo wants to do it. When it’s good, it’s going to be good. But every recruiting class is not going to hit on every player. So the transfer portal allows you to go in and if you need a wide receiver, if you need a safety, if you need some quarterback competition for Cade Klubnik to bring someone in. Dabo chooses not to.

“Therefore, you’re going to have those lulls in the program and I’m afraid right now they have a little bit of a lull. No explosiveness on the outside, defensively the front is good, but where are your guys on the second level, defenders, the linebackers and the safeties, they struggled at Clemson to develop those guys for the last few years and they’re still struggling.”

Not long ago, Clemson was one of the most dominant programs in the country every season. But that is no longer the case.

