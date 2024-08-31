Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers was one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the opening weekend of college football, but it did not exactly live up to the hype mostly because Clemson did not play a particularly competitive game.

The Clemson Tigers got absolutely dominated by Georgia on both sides of the ball on Saturday as the Bulldogs came away with a 34-3 victory. Even when the score was close, Clemson was never able to find any consistent offense and Georgia eventually blew the game open in the second half.

After the game, Dabo Swinney did not hold back during his postgame press conference as he took full responsibility for the loss, taking “complete ownership” over the team’s poor performance in the second half.

“When you get beat like that, that’s on the head coach,” Swinney said after the game according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. “Complete ownership of an absolute crap second half. Sometimes you get your butt kicked and we did today.”

Several years ago, the Clemson Tigers were regarded as one of the most dominant programs in the country. Over the past few years, however, that is just no longer the case.

