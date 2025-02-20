James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes added to their coaching staff this week. Deion Sanders hired a familiar face to NFL fans, as a former veteran defensive tackle will join Sanders in Boulder.

Domata Peko, who starred with the Cincinnati Bengals during his NFL days, will join the cast in Colorado. Sanders hired Peko to join his defensive staff this past week as the Buffaloes turn to 2025.

On3 reported the news of the hire on Tuesday night.

“Colorado is expected to hire former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko as its defensive line coach,” they said.

Peko led a lengthy NFL career from 2006 to 2020. He played for the Bengals for 11 of those seasons, with stops in Denver, Baltimore, and Arizona after. He racked up over 600 tackles in his playing career and was a fan favorite in Cincy.

He will join a Colorado staff that hopes to improve off the hard work done in 2024. The Buffaloes improved upon their dismal 2023 with a 9-4 record this past year. Colorado star Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, as he became the second Buffalo to win the coveted honor. Running back Rashaan Salaam won the Heisman in the 1994 season.

The Buffaloes won’t have Hunter or Shedeur Sanders next season. But, they still figure to be a tough out for everyone and with any fortune, even more building can be done after their efforts this year.

We’ll see what Peko can help provide on the staff.