This week, Netflix released a documentary that detailed the Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal from the perspective of Connor Stalions, the former Michigan football staffer who was the alleged mastermind behind the operation. The documentary has elicited quite a clear response from one college football coach.

In a post on social media, Eastern Tennessee State head coach Tre Lamb gave his reaction to the whole scandal after watching the Netflix documentary.

“Just watched Connor Stalions doc, my thoughts:

1. Michigan won 40 games in 3 years, a national championship because they had elite players/ recruited best OL, top 5 QB, best defensive personnel

2. If you don’t hide and change your signals and/or use tempo changes, that’s on u. Both sides of ball.

3. I’ve had multiple games where we had every signal and got smoked

4. I’ve had multiple games where we had zero signals and smoked em

5. Connor stalions is not innocent. Going to scout in person and on sidelines is low class in the business. I think Harbaugh knew he was stealing signs but did not know the details of how.

6. Sign stealing decides very little in the results of a game.”

Michigan has reportedly been given an official Notice of Allegations from the NCAA regarding the scandal, and we now await formal punishment.

