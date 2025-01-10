Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick is already getting active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels have landed a defensive back out of the Big Ten Conference.

Minnesota’s Coleman Bryson will go from the Big Ten to the ACC as he joins the Tar Heels.

Inside Carolina reported the news of Bryson’s move to UNC, a big-time move for Belichick as he begins his career in Chapel Hill.

“Minnesota transfer Coleman Bryson has signed with UNC,” the publication reported.

BREAKING: Minnesota transfer Coleman Bryan has signed with UNC. Story–> https://t.co/JUCmBsGgqY pic.twitter.com/Q3pAInz1bQ — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) January 10, 2025

Bryson played three seasons in the Twin Cities, although redshirting in his freshman year of 2022. He’s played in 31 career games with the Gophers but is hoping to make a bigger impact elsewhere.

Bryson has 54 career tackles, four passes defended, and one pick-six that took place back in his freshman year of 2022.

Belichick hopes to turn things around at North Carolina, a job many have considered a sleeping giant over the years. There’s no reason why they shouldn’t be good, but the program has yet to harness that energy.

There will likely be constant rumors that Belichick could go back to the NFL. Those have already started rummaging after the Las Vegas Raiders dumped Antonio Pierce earlier this week.

But for now, the hoodie is doing work on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. For that, we’ll have our eyes on Chapel Hill.