Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, things are falling apart at the seams for the Ohio State Buckeyes. After a dominant stretch in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff that culminated with a win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship, the Buckeyes seemed set to dominate for years to come.

Unfortunately, the train has started to come off the tracks in Columbus, Ohio.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, a crucial part of the Buckeyes’ championship run, left to assume the same role with one of the Buckeyes’ conference rivals, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Knowles wasn’t the only coaching attrition the Buckeyes have had to withstand recently. In December, Joe Lyberger, a defensive quality control coach, was placed on administrative leave because of an ongoing investigation by the university office that handles complaints of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct, per The Columbus Dispatch.

Now, the Buckeyes will have to weather losing another coach.

“BREAKING: The 9raiders) are hiring Ohio State’s Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, sources confirm to (FOX),” reported Jordan Schultz on Sunday.

BREAKING: The #Raiders are hiring Ohio State’s Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator, sources confirm to @NFLonFOX (@AdamSchefter and @PeteThamel first). The former Eagles’ HC lands back in the NFL after helping Ryan Day guide the Buckeyes to a national title. pic.twitter.com/Z15we8U8bY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 2, 2025

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Wow. I didn’t think Chip Kelly would return to the NFL, now he’s back in the Silver and Black’s new OC,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I truly dont think he is a NFL caliber coach but guess we will see how he fares this time,” one fan added.

“Raiders making some moves. Hopefully they get the personnel to match the coaching,” another fan added.

“Ohio state was a super team that lowkey underachieved until it finally woke up late in the season. I mean he’s solid. It’s not worst hiring. But meh it’s whatever to me. But mayb hire a young cat to bring in fresh take & maybe be groomed to take over since Pete gone in 3-5 years,” added one fan.

“Ohio State was the only public school in the country to have two assistant coaches making $2 million or more. Both have now left two weeks after winning the national championship,” reported Joe Pompliano.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Buckeyes fill the holes in their coaching staff.