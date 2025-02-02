Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes are standing alone at the top of the college football mountain after manhandling the field in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff in route to defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship.

Unfortunately, the group standing on that mountain is getting smaller and smaller.

The Buckeyes were blindsided when they lost their defensive coordinator on the same day as their championship parade when Jim Knowles departed to assume the same role with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Knowles isn’t the only coach missing from the Buckeyes’ sideline as things stand.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger was placed on administrative leave in December due to an ongoing investigation by the university office that handles complaints of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct.

Now, yet another Ohio State coach is on his way out, and this time it’s arguably the most important member of its staff.

“Back to the NFL: Former Eagles HC Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator, per me and (Pete Thamel),” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Back to the NFL: Former Eagles HC Chip Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator, per me and @PeteThamel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2025

