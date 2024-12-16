Ohio State Buckeyes helmet Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesCollege FootballBy Ben Axelrod on

Ohio State’s quarterback depth chart has taken another hit.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, freshman quarterback Air Noland is leaving the Buckeyes to enter the transfer portal.

Noland’s decision to transfer from Ohio State hardly comes as a surprise. While the Georgia native arrived in Columbus with lofty expectations, he found himself part of a crowded Buckeyes’ quarterback room that also included Will Howard, Devin Brown and Julian Sayin.

While Howard is a senior and Brown has also entered the transfer portal, Noland spent the 2024 season behind Sayin on Ohio State’s depth chart. The Buckeyes are also set to add another high profile quarterback in 5-star prospect Tavien St. Clair in 2025.

According to 247Sports, Noland ranked as the No. 61 overall prospect and No. 7 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class. He chose Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Miami (Fla.) and Texas A&M.

At this point, it’s unclear which prospective teams might have interest in Noland as he enters the portal. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound left-hander will have four years of college eligibility remaining with whichever team he joins.

Following the news of Noland entering the transfer portal, many took to social media to respond.

[On3]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod