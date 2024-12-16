Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Another Ohio State quarterback is leaving the program.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Air Noland is entering the transfer for portal. After failing to receive any playing time during his freshman season, Noland will have four years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

The former 4-star prospect was once considered a staple of the Buckeyes’ 2024 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the Fairburn, Georgia, native ranked as the No. 7 quarterback and No. 61 overall player in last year’s class.

Yet despite arriving in Columbus with lofty expectations, Noland found himself joining an Ohio State quarterback room that was more crowded than he expected it to be when he signed with the Buckeyes. After he enrolled early, Ohio State added both senior Will Howard and freshman Julian Sayin via the transfer portal.

The additions of Howard and Sayin relegated Noland to fourth-string as a freshman without a clear path to playing time available. While Howard will leave Ohio State following the Buckeyes’ upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff, Noland was expected to remain behind Sayin on Ohio State’s depth chart, with incoming 5-star freshman Tavien St. Clair also set to join the Buckeyes’ roster next season.

Noland marks the second quarterback to transfer from Ohio State in as many weeks. Last week, junior Devin Brown announced that he’d also be entering the transfer portal, but will remain with the Buckeyes for their upcoming playoff run.

It’s currently unclear whether Noland will do the same or look to join his new program as soon as possible.

The No. 8 seed in the College Football Playoff, Ohio State will host No. 9 Tennessee in a first-round matchup at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

