Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Just one day after news broke that former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck had decided to return to college football and enter the transfer portal, it sounds like he has a new destination already.

According to a report from national recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Carson Beck has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

“BREAKING: Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck has Committed to Miami, [On3 Sports] has learned. The 6’4 230 QB totaled 7,912 Yards & 58 TDs in his time with the Bulldogs. Is ranked as the No. 1 Player in the Portal (per On3),” Fawcett said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is the second consecutive year that the Hurricanes have landed the top quarterback prospect out of the transfer portal. Last season, Miami added Washington State transfer Cam Ward, who immediately became one of the top quarterbacks in the country, emerging as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Over the past two seasons, Beck has served as Georgia’s starting quarterback, guiding the Bulldogs an SEC championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff this season.

Despite beginning the season as one of the nation’s most highly regarded quarterbacks, Beck faced challenges along the way, including three games where he threw three interceptions. The combination of a disappointing season and a late-season injury likely influenced his decision to return to college for another year.

On top of that, Beck is now positioned to capitalize on what is anticipated to be a highly lucrative NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes.

Needless to say, the news led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Carson Beck is gonna throw for 4,000+ yards and 30+ touchdowns, win the ACC Championship Game, and then get curb-stomped by Georgia in the CFP. It’s the only path I can see,” one person wrote on X.

“Kirby smart STILL hasn’t developed a single qb at UGA why would any highly rated qb want to go there ? I have no idea,” someone else added.

“You can criticize Mario Cristobal for whatever you want, Miami turned Cam Ward from a Day 3 QB to the potential No. 1 pick in the draft. If Miami can get anything resembling 2023 Carson Beck they’ll again be a contender in the ACC,” another person said.

“I’m just a little hotter than lukewarm on Carson Beck, but he’s so much better than any alternative right now. He’s a guy that can get you to the playoffs and win a P4 conference. No other options for us come close to that. MASSIVE WIN,” a Miami fan added.

“Worst kept secret,” someone else added.

We’ll have to see how Beck performs at Miami this season.