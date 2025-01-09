Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs’ season came to a close last week with a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Now, it appears they’re losing their starting quarterback as well.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Georgia’s starting quarterback, Carson Beck, has decided to leave the program and enter the transfer portal.

“Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is expected to enter the transfer portal, multiple sources tell On3. The two-time national champion immediately becomes the top quarterback in the transfer portal. Beck previously announced his plans to enter the 2025 NFL draft but will instead enter college football’s free agency,” Nakos wrote for On3.

“Beck injured his UCL in his right elbow in the SEC championship game and missed the second half. He was not available during Georgia’s College Football Playoff run, missing the Allstate Sugar Bowl. He recently underwent surgery to repair his arm.”

Beck has served as Georgia’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons, leading the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record in that span.

Although Beck entered the season as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, he faced challenges throughout the year, including throwing three interceptions in three separate games. Those struggles, combined with his late-season injury, seem to have influenced his decision to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft and return to college football for another year.

Nakos also notes that Beck is expected to become “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history” once he finalizes his next destination.

Needless to say, this news sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“Makes more sense than being a 4th round pick in April,” Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote in a post on X.

“Somebody got offered a bag,” Jack Mac of Barstool Sports wrote.

“Beck was not entering the 2025 draft with much momentum on his side given how the season went and his injury. Landing spot obviously important here, but I think this is the right move for him,” Trevor Sikkema of On3 said in a post.

“The right move for Beck,” former Ohio State corner Chimdi Chekwa wrote.

“The NIL offer came in, well played by Carson Beck,” prominent SEC podcaster Mike Bratton added.

We’ll have to see where Beck ultimately signs this offseason.