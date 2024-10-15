Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Utah Utes star quarterback Cam Rising is in his seventh season of college football, and there’s a chance he could play one more.

Cam Rising has only played three games this season as he has been sidelined with a finger injury. He made his return this week against the Arizona State Sun Devils but suffered yet another injury that will keep him out indefinitely.

It’s not clear whether or not Rising will be able to return to the Utes this season.

If Rising does not return to the team this season, there’s a chance he could pursue an eighth year of college eligibility by attempting to secure a medical redshirt.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed that possibility at a press conference this week.

“We’ll have to consider it, not sure if Cam has considered it,” Whittingham said Monday regarding Rising returning for an eighth year according to On3.

A former Texas transfer, Rising redshirted his first season in 2018 with the Longhorns. He then received an extra season of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and was granted a medical redshirt in 2023.

The 25-year-old has been plagued with injuries throughout his career, playing just one game in 2020 as a result of a shoulder injury and missing the entire 2023 season as a result of a knee injury.

While Rising is in his seventh season of college football, he has actually only played in 30 games as a result of his injuries.

We’ll have to see whether or not he decides to pursue an eighth season.

