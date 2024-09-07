Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams is being honored by his alma mater in a major way this weekend, but not everyone is happy about it.

USC, where Caleb Williams played quarterback in college and won the Heisman Trophy, is retiring the jersey No. 13, which the quarterback during his time at the school.

Williams certainly had a storied career during his time at USC, in his 2022 Heisman-winning campaign, the star finished the season with 4,537 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Williams then followed that up with another impressive season. In 2033 Willimas went for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns, although he failed to win back-to-back Heismans, as many predicted he would going into the season.

NEWS: USC has officially retired No. 13 in honor of Caleb Williams✌️https://t.co/FDyvMTjp5b pic.twitter.com/VFJLtpL6Pw — On3 (@On3sports) September 5, 2024

Unfortunately, Williams was never able to win a conference championship during his time at USC or lead the team to the College Football Playoff. In fact, with Williams as a starter, USC went 0-7 against top-15 teams, had zero bowl wins and zero conference championships.

His lack of team success has many on social media wondering why USC would even bother to retire his number since the team was never that successful while he played there.

That was quick for a QB that led a 7-5 team — Jake B 〽️ (@MichFootballBEL) September 5, 2024

He won a Heisman but they were never elite, and he only played 2 seasons. And you retire it 6 months after he leaves?? — Chuck (@ChuckSportsApp) September 5, 2024

don’t know if hes retire number worthy….. — Andrew (@osufb29) September 5, 2024

Retiring the jersey of someone who won you nothing is wild — 770LOCKS (@770locks) September 5, 2024

..what did he accomplish for them to retire his number? 💀 — kyle (@vapourion) September 5, 2024

LOL no nattys, no conference championships, never beat Utah. Seems legit. 🙄 18-7 gets your number retired if you play at a mid program — Ckwon12 (@ckwon121) September 5, 2024

It’s a head-scratching move, but it’s worth noting that USC retires the jersey of any player who wins the Heisman Trophy.

[On3]