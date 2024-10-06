Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2024 presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris ramps up, it sounds like a prominent Ohio State Buckeyes football coach has made it pretty clear that he is not happy with the Democrats.

Following Saturday’s win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline took to Instagram to re-share a post criticizing the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration, claiming that Democrats “hate America.”

Hartline shared the post to his Instagram stories. It has since been deleted, but a screenshot of the deleted post was shared by the esteemed Ohio political blog The Rooster.

“This week the Biden-Harris Democrat administration approved:

– $8.7 billion in aid for Israel

– $8 billion in aid for Ukraine

– $567 million for Taiwan

– and only a $750 one time emergency assistance payment for American victims Hurricane Helene.

– Dems hate Americans,” the post re-shared by Hartline read.

It’s worth noting that the post itself is misleading. While the Biden-Harris administration is offering a one-time $750 for those in need, that was to help with some immediate needs that people may have and is not the only assistance the victims receive.

FEMA addressed this misinformation on its website.

“This is a type of assistance that you may be approved for soon after you apply, called Serious Needs Assistance. It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies,” FEMA wrote on its website.

“There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify for to receive and Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds. As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing, personal property and home repair costs.”

