When Bill Belichick arrived in Chapel Hill, many wondered how long it would take until his son came through too. Wonder no more.

Belichick hired his son Steve, who worked as Washington’s defensive coordinator this past season, for the same role for the Heels.

Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported the major move on Sunday afternoon.

“Steve Belichick is set to join his dad’s staff as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator after Washington’s bowl game,” Zenitz wrote. He noted that the Huskies took on sharp defensive improvements from a season ago, which is saying something, since they were in the National Championship Game.

Belichick hiring his son was expected by… pretty much everybody. So this inevitable first move doesn’t come as a surprise.

But perhaps Belichick going to UNC is a surprise. After leaving the NFL coaching circle, Bill sat out this past season and made several TV appearances. He now appears to want to get back into the game, but for how long exactly? Will he stick it out in the college game?

Or is this a way for him to transit back to the NFL?

No one’s sure yet, but this remains a very fascinating ordeal. The lack of surprise was evident in the reactions and responses to the news.

“Finally confirmed,” The Carolina Family said.

“Expected news. Next,” one Husky fan said.

“There you have it,” writer Christian Caple added.

“Shocking!” Nicole Auerbach sarcastically exclaimed.

[Matt Zenitz]