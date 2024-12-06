Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick is not coaching this season after parting ways with the New England Patriots at the end of last season, but it sounds like he’s ready to return to the sidelines – even if that means coaching at the college level, instead.

According to a report from 247 Sports, Bill Belichick has actually already interviewed for a college head coaching job this week.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in need of a new head coach after firing Mack Brown last week, and Belichick was among those who interviewed for the job.

“Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at North Carolina this week, Inside Carolina first reported Thursday. He’s among a group of candidates the Tar Heels have spoken with since firing Mack Brown on Nov. 26, a list that Inside Carolina reports includes Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, among others. Inside Carolina first reported Sunday the initial contact between Belichick and UNC officials,” Grant Hughes of 247 Sports wrote on Thursday.

And according to a report from Pat Forde and Albert Breer of Yahoo Sports, Belichick’s interest in the coaching at the college level is genuine.

“Sources tell SI that Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as coach of the New England Patriots, definitely wants to coach again in 2025 after sitting out this season. His interest was believed to be centered on a return to the NFL—which still could be in play—but multiple sources say Belichick has been in discussions with North Carolina for several days and has a genuine interest in the college game,” Breer and Forde reported for Yahoo on Friday.

While Belichick has decades of experience at the NFL level, he has never coached in college football.

Currently, Belichick is serving as an analyst for ESPN, regularly joining ESPN’s ManningCast for Monday Night Football.

Even though Belichick has thrived as an analyst, it’s widely expected that he will attempt to return to coaching after this season, whether it’s at the college level or back in the NFL.

We’ll have to see whether or not these talks between him and North Carolina progress further or if another college team expresses interest.

[Yahoo Sports]