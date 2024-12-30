Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona State Sun Devils are preparing to face the Texas Longhorns in a College Football Playoff matchup, and Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt appears eager to make a statement to Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Despite being one of the nation’s most dominant quarterbacks this season, Sam Leavitt has not garnered the same level of recognition as Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers, the top-rated player in the 2022 high school recruiting class, entered the season as one of the leading contenders for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

It’s clear that Leavitt is motivated to prove himself in this highly anticipated game against Ewers—and he’s not shying away from saying so.

At this week’s press conference, Leavitt openly addressed the matchup, suggesting that he intends to “prove” he is the “better quarterback” compared to Ewers.

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now,” Leavitt said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

“People keep counting me out since day one, and I’m gonna go prove why I’m the better quarterback,” he added.

Needless to say, these comments led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“It’s 4 days before the game. Why is it so hard for guys to just give a generic, neutral answer and move on?” one fan wrote on X.

“Texas fans were ready to bench Ewers multiple times this year so I’m not sure why there’s uproar over this,” someone else said.

“Ewers might throw for 350 yards on Jan. 1.,” another person added.

“He is correct,” someone else said.

“This is ridiculously foolish and shows signs of coaching novice. There is absolutely NO reason to provide the favorites with any fuel. Now they have it. Unreal, stupid remark,” another fan added.

“No issue with the confidence! Who would expect someone to be negative about themselves but i hope the Texas Defense is listening to this!” someone else said.

The Sun Devils enter the game as double-digit underdogs. Only time will tell if Leavitt and the Sun Devils have what it takes to pull off the upset.

[Blake Niemann]