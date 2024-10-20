Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning got a chance to show what he can do against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night, but things did not go well.

Leading up to Saturday night’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it pretty clear that Quinn Ewers would remain the team’s starting quarterback and there were no plans to get Arch Manning into the game even for a change of pace.

“When I was a starter [at BYU], I never wanted the backup coming into the game – even for a play,” Sarkisian said last week.

However, that’s not how things played out on Saturday.

Midway through the second quarter of Saturday’s top-five showdown, the Bulldogs took a commanding 20-0 lead while Texas failed to move the ball consistently or score points with Quinn Ewers at quarterback. So the team decided to make a change at quarterback.

With the Texas offense struggling, the team turned to Arch Manning, giving him a chance to try and spark the team’s offense and prove why he should be the full-time starter over Ewers.

But things did not exactly go well for Manning.

Manning led the Texas offense for two drives before halftime, but he didn’t exactly perform well, completing three of six passes for 19 yards. While he did have one rush of 21 yards, he was also sacked three times, resulting in 22 yards of negative yardage.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

When Manning did not perform well either, Texas went back to Ewers who led the team to 15 second-half points. After the game, Sarkisian announced that Ewers would remain the team’s starter.

“Quinn’s our starting quarterback,” Sarkisian said according to ESPN.

“I appreciate the fact that we’re fortunate enough to have a backup like Arch that can come into the game and provide a spark in some sense, but at the end of the day, Quinn’s our starter.”

Manning had his opportunity to prove that he deserved to be the team’s starting quarterback, but he blew it.

[ESPN]