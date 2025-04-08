Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning is finally in line to start for the Texas Longhorns. In Manning’s first two seasons in the pro league, he served primarily as the backup behind Quinn Ewers. Last season, Manning was given a handful of starts while Ewers managed an injury, and he did not disappoint.

Manning showed that he had NFL-level talent not only through the air but also as a running threat. However, Ewers returned as the starter once he was medically cleared to take the field.

Ewers is a part of this year’s NFL draft class, so Manning is stepping in as the full-time starter for the first time in his career. Being the starter is also bringing Manning some off-the-field opportunities.

“Texas QB Arch Manning has inked an NIL deal with Vuori Manning holds a $6.5 million On3 NIL Valuation,” On3 reported on Tuesday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Why would anyone need to add nil money to a player that wasn’t going to portal out?” one fan wrote on Twitter, arguing that Texas would be better off focusing its NIL on players who are a flight risk to transfer out of the program.

“Genius. Now I feel like less of an asshole overpaying for workout gear,” another fan added.

“I need some Texas Longhorn Vuori gear!” someone else wrote.

Now that Manning has received his payday, all that’s left is to bring the title home.