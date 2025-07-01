Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is gearing up for his first season as the Longhorns’ starter after serving as the backup behind Quinn Ewers for his first two seasons in the program.

If the weight of getting the Longhorns back to the national championship wasn’t enough on Manning’s shoulders, he also has to bear the “Manning” name on his back, along with being the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

These have led Manning to reach an insane level of celebrity at an extremely young age. The young quarterback was recently asked about fame and how he’s been managing it.

The young quarterback revealed that he’s gotten some good advice from none other than Texas diehard fan and A-list actor Matthew McConaughey.

“I’ve actually talked to Matthew McConaughey about that. He’s given me some advice,” he said, according to The Athletic.

“He’s been great to have in my corner. … He just told me different ways on how to handle things in different situations. He’s way more known than I am, so it’s good anytime you get advice from him…

“He kind of told me you still have to live your life. He says he goes to the grocery store, walks down every aisle and he lives his life. You can’t let you taking a picture or signing an autograph affect your life.”

If Manning stays focused and keeps things about football, he has a great chance to lead the Longhorns back to the promised land.

“I really don’t pay much attention to anyone, what they think besides my coaches, my parents and some close friends that will tell me the truth. But I’m not worried about what other people think. I’m just going to go out there and have fun and play my game.”