The next great Manning quarterback has arrived.

Arch Manning made his second career start for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, leading Texas to a 35-13 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Manning was impressive in the contest, finishing 26-for-31 with 324 yards passing and two touchdown passes. He also scored a rushing contest.

That doesn’t mean college football’s next superstar is satisfied. According to Sports Illustrated, Manning spoke after the game about the Longhorns’ needing to be cleaner moving forward.

“I think there we need to clean up,” Manning said. “Three snap penalties, holdings, lot of that is on me. I need to be a leader in the room, in the offense. We’ll get that taken care of in the bye week and get ready for OU.”

Manning has carried himself commendably since being promoted to the starting role Longhorns’ quarterback Quinn Eweres went down with an injury. Ewers will likely start in Texas’ next game against the Oklahoma Sooners on October 12, but Manning insists that things between the two are good regardless of which quarterback gets the start.

“(Ewers) has been great to me,” Manning said, per Sports Illustrated. “(I’m) just leaning on him for advice.”

Regardless of whether or not he starts, Manning knows what he needs to do to be ready when game time arrives.

It’ll be interesting to see which direction the Longhorns go at quarterback moving forward.

