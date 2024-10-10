Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning has a lot to live up to when following in the footsteps of his legendary uncles Peyton and Eli Manning. But early in his college career, he’s more than living up to the hype.

After starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury last month, Arch Manning took over as the quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, and he has been quite impressive.

In his two starts, Manning has completed 41 of his 60 pass attempts for 583 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions as he led the Longhorns to two lopsided victories. He obviously impressed the fans, but he’s also been impressing the experts.

Private quarterback trainer Quincy Avery has worked with a number of current NFL quarterbacks like C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Justin Fields, and Deshaun Watson.

Avery recently had a pretty bold assessment of how Arch’s game compared to his uncles Peyton and Eli.

“Unlike his uncles, really loves to push the ball down the field, and he’s super aggressive,” Avery told Sporting News. “It’s cool. He’s like a supercharged version of his uncles. And I hope we hope we get that in the future.”

For now, however, it looks like Arch Manning will be headed back to the bench.

Ewers has seemingly healed from his injury and the Longhorns have confirmed that he will be the starting quarterback over Manning going forward.

So it looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Manning as the team’s full-time starter.

[Sporting News]