Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The number one-ranked Texas Longhorns faced off against the number 18-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in this year’s edition of the “Red River Rivlay”

Texas went home with a 34-3 win in a game that got out of hand fast. The game was also significant because it saw the return of Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback after sophomore Arch Manning stepped in following Ewers going down with an injury.

Although Ewers played well, fans want the Longhorns to maximize their potential and feel that the best way to go about that is by giving the reins to Manning. Many went to social media to take exception to the Texas quarterback situation.

“Was excited to watch my first Texas game of the season tomorrow. Until… 3 minutes ago when I learns Ewers is starting in place of Arch Manning. I’ll be back next season when he’s the STARTER,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Feels like Texas needs to go back to Arch,” a fan said.

“Let arch get next drive,” someone else added.

“At this point, I’d honestly let arch get some snaps lol,” offered another person.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out, especially since Ewers threw an interception in the game. If he continues to turn the ball over, it could be Manning’s job again in no time.