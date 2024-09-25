Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning has been widely considered a future NFL player since he was in high school, but it sounds like he’s in no hurry to make that happen.

This week, Manning started the first game of his college football career with the Texas Longhorns with Quinn Ewers unavailable as a result of an injury.

But according to a recent report from Pat McAfee, Arch Manning will be happy to hand the role back to Ewers once he’s healthy. Not only that, but it sounds like Manning is in no hurry to get to the NFL either and intends to stay with the Longhorns for four years before entering the NFL Draft.

“I actually reached out to the Manning operation to get their take on the entire situation,” Pat McAfee said Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay according to The Mirror US. “The reality is, against this Louisiana-Monroe team, if Arch Manning throws for five touchdowns and runs 20 miles per hour-plus again today—the fastest Manning in history—there’s going to be calls for him to get on the field.

“The Manning family said, though, ‘No, no, no.’ They are old school. You never lose a job because of an injury. Arch Manning wants to be in the program for four years. He wants to develop.

“There is no rush to get in the NFL. He loves Quinn Ewers. They know that’s going to be a talking point, but they’ve already tried to kind of settle that before it even gets started.”

Manning is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns next season and will be eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft.

But if he really is planning to stay four years at Texas, he won’t enter the draft until 2026.

