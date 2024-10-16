Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

When Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury, young star quarterback Arch Manning got a chance to show what he could do in his place. And it sounds like one NFL star was taking notice.

Arch Manning made two starts in place of Quinn Ewers, leading the team to two lopsided victories in which he completed 41 of his 60 pass attempts for 583 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions.

Needless to say, Manning was impressive when he got a chance to play, and NFL superstar Maxx Crosby was watching.

Maxx Crosby played his high school football in Texas before signing with Eastern Michigan to play college football. Now that he’s in the NFL, he still pays attention to college football and he was particularly excited to see the young star quarterback performing well in his home state.

During a recent episode of his podcast “The Rush,” Maxx Crosby had a pretty clear message for Manning about just how impressed he has been with his performance.

“First off, Quinn Ewers, obviously horrible unfortunate situation,” Crosby said in the podcast. “But things happen in mysterious ways and that mother[expletive] Arch Manning is a problem.”

Crosby seemed to suggest that Manning should start over Ewers even when Ewers is healthy.

“He needs to be on the field,” Crosby said. “He’s a Manning and he’s athletic? It’s a [freaking] problem.”

Of course, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian doesn’t necessarily think the same way.

Sarkisian made it pretty clear that the team intends to stick with Ewers as the starting quarterback as long as he is healthy.

However, Manning will get his chance to be the team’s full-time starting quarterback soon enough.

With Ewers widely expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Manning will be set to take over the starting role next season.

