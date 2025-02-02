Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Texas Longhorns are expected to hand the reigns over to sophomore quarterback Arch Manning heading into the 2025 season. And while some may expect that to come with its struggles given Manning’s inexperience, the vast majority are expecting very big things from the former No.1 recruit.

Manning, who did see action in ten games this past season, starting three of those games, will now presumably be taking over for Quinn Ewers, who is entering the 2025 NFL Draft.

Manning showed some real flashes of brilliance in his brief time on the field this past season. But the competition he faced certainly hails in comparison to what he will see in SEC play this coming season.

Based on some of the flashes he showed last year, it could be expected that he will be one of the most electrifying players in college football next season. But according to betting odds, he is actually the favorite to be the very best player in college football in 2025.

Currently, Manning sits as the favorite at 7-1 on NBC Sports Bet to win the Heisman Trophy. This is over the likes of Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, and Cade Klubnik.

Another Saturday without college football. 🥲 Who will win the Heisman next season? pic.twitter.com/uqxY3i8fge — NBC Sports Bet (@NBCSportsBet) February 1, 2025

It’s quite jarring to see Manning favored to be the very best player in the sport over some of the most established quarterbacks across the country.

Considering he has started only three collegiate games to this point, some may see the current betting odds as a bit ridiculous. After all, Quinn Ewers, the quarterback who started over Manning last year, was nowhere near the Heisman conversation.

Maybe Manning will look great in a full season under Steve Sarkisian as the starter at Texas. But to call him a Heisman candidate at this point may be a bit too bold.

Regardless, the odds are what the odds are. So Manning will be going into the 2025 season with more expectations than he has ever had before. So it will be interesting to see whether he rises to the occasion or not.