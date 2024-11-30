Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is interviewed Friday, April 12, 2024, during the Chuckstrong Tailgate Gala at the Colts Practice Facility in Indianapolis.

Former NFL quarterback Andrew Luck has largely stayed out of the public eye since his sudden retirement in 2019. But on Saturday, it was announced that Luck will be returning to football in a prominent role for his alma mater’s football program.

From 2009-2011, Luck starred for the Stanford Cardinal football program from the very first year he stepped on campus, Over the course of his three-year tenure at the program, Luck had a 31-8 collegiate record and two runner-up Heisman Trophy campaigns.

He then of course went on to go with the top overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts, where he would play seven seasons before retiring before the age of 30 due to the litany of injuries he suffered in his career.

Barring the injuries in his career, most profiled him to be a no-doubt Hall of Fame talent.

While we may never know how his career in the NFL would have panned out if he had been able to stay healthy, he is now set to return to football in a role that on paper seems perfect for him.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Luck said in a phone interview that he has accepted a position to return to his alma mater as the general manager of the Stanford football program.

While it remains to be seen what kind of abilities Luck has as a talent evaluator, he very clearly seems to be perfect for the role considering he was always regarded as an incredibly smart player over the years.

Fans took to social media to offer their thoughts on the move, with most largely eager to see what he can do in his new role.

“Happy to see Andrew Luck back in the game,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing him the best of luck in his return to football,” another wrote.

Stanford is a program that desperately needs a change. This year is set to be their sixth losing season over the past seven years.

In a statement, Luck shared his excitement about returning to his alma mater, saying that Stanford has “the best athletic department in the country”.

“I’m excited,” Luck told ESPN. “I think Stanford is taking an assertive and innovative step. We’re undoubtedly the best athletic department in college sports. We have to re-prove it in football, and we’re excited to be part of that challenge.”

