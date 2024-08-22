Alabama Crimson Tide Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Earlier this offseason, the Alabama Crimson Tide made a big addition from the transfer portal as they added reigning Lou Groza winner Graham Nicholson out of the transfer portal as he left the Miami RedHawks. But Miami head coach Chuck Martin does not seem to think that Alabama’s recruitment of Nicholson was all that honest.

During a recent interview ahead of the season, Martin was asked about “losing” his kicker this offseason, and he responded to the question by claiming that Alabama had actually “illegally recruited” Graham Nicholson and “stole him from us.”

“We didn’t lose him. He’s at Alabama. We know exactly where he’s at,” Martin said when asked about Nicholson. “Again, you media people – it’s all pretend. Like, no. Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That’s a fact.”

“We act like it’s not – we live in this la la world like, hey, let’s not talk reality. I don’t know why. Everybody knows what’s going on. So, yeah, Alabama stole our kicker. A couple of other schools tried to steal him.”

Needless to say, this accusation led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It’s easy to see why Martin was upset. Nicholson was the top kicker in the country last season, making all but one of his 27 field goal attempts, hitting every single field goal from under 40 yards. But now, he’ll be at Alabama after the Crimson Tide lured him away from Miami.

