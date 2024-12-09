Nov 30, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer is upset with officials after a Tide player was called for a personal foul during the second half against the Autumn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide won’t be in the College Football Playoff. Alabama went 9-3 this season and weren’t rewarded for their efforts by the committee. After that news emerged, a swath of transfers hit the market, which makes for horrible news for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide at a terrible time.

Five Alabama players have hit the transfer portal in the last 24 hours. Caleb Odom, Hunter Osborne, Kendrick Law, Miles McVay, and Naquil Betrand all plan to leave the program to pursue new pastures.

On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on all the transfers on his X feed.

One major loss for the Crimson Tide of the departing five is Caleb Odom. He’s a true freshman wide receiver who was a former five-star recruit. So another program has a chance to get an elite wide receiver in the portal. If you missed out on one from high school recruiting, good news now.

Odom will have three years of eligibility remaining. Law is another wide receiver, a former four-star player, who will attract suitors in the portal market too.

Betrand and McVay are both blue-chip lineman, former four-star recruits, whose losses may affect the Tide up front too. Finally, Osborne is a defensive linemen, where Alabama has richly succeeded over the years. So that may see them take a hit too.

DeBoer didn’t get off to the greatest start in following Nick Saban this year. But, hey, Saban started off slow in Tuscaloosa too.

That said, the environment is different now. So we’ll see how Alabama can adjust or not.

