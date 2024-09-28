Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) scores a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you simply look at the box score, the Miami Hurricanes were able to keep their undefeated season alive in Week 5 with a victory over Virginia Tech on Friday. However, the ending to the matchup was a wild one that very well could have gone differently and resulted in a Virginia Tech victory.

With just 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Virginia Tech found themselves with a chance to win the game, driving the ball all the way to the Miami 30-yard line with just seconds remaining in the game.

The Hokies needed a prayer to complete the deep pass and win the game. And it looked like exactly that had happened when Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones found Da’Quan Felton in the back of the endzone, which was initially ruled a game-winning touchdown.

However, the play would be reviewed and ultimately overturned when it was determined that Felton didn’t maintain control for long enough to constitute a catch. This meant that it was Miami and not Virginia Tech who came away with the victory.

VIRGINIA TECH’S HAIL MARY WAS RULED INCOMPLETE 😱 pic.twitter.com/J2pK4IY5y5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2024

Given the stakes involved in the game, there were obviously plenty of fans who were quite upset with the call, arguing that there simply wasn’t enough “clear and obvious” evidence needed to overturn the call.

And as you may expect, Virginia Tech players were also quite upset with the call. Shortly after the game, Virginia Tech wide receiver Stephen Gosnell called for there to be “consequences” for this controversial ending, seemingly suggesting that the final play was rigged by the conference.

“ACC knows what they did,” wrote Gosnell on X. “I wanna see consequences.”

Virginia Tech WR Stephen Gosnell wants to see consequences pic.twitter.com/iOOO566s9A — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 28, 2024

It seems quite unlikely that the ACC will receive any consequences, which Gosnell is calling for. But clearly, there are some hard feelings towards the ACC after this game.

