The NCAA tournament is ready to get underway. The field of 68 and bracket was officialy unveiled on Sunday evening. North Carolina was the last team to make the field, while West Virginia was the first team to miss the field.

What’s notable about this is that West Virginia played in the Big 12, a very competitive conference, and earned six Quad One wins over the season. West Virginia is not happy about missing out on the chance to compete for the National Championship.

“Heartbroken for @WVUhoops . I can’t comprehend this team being left out. Our resume was better than several teams in the field and it’s a terrible travesty that we weren’t included. I have so much appreciation for @Coach_DeVries , our coaching staff and players.

“They deserved better than what the committee delivered today. Let’s rally around these young men and let them know how proud we are of them!” wrote Wren Baker, the school’s Athletic Director.

Now, a group of politicians is threatening to get involved in order to deal with the “corrupt” NCAA.

“West Virginia politicians plan to announce “action against the NCAA and Tournament Selection Committee” later today tied to WVU’s snub. Worth noting there that now-Governor Patrick Morrisey was the AG in the state who successfully challenged NCAA transfer rules,” reported ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“As a state WV ranks at the bottom of every meaningful category. You would think the politicians would have better things to do,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Maybe figure out how to fund your university that is cutting jobs left and right instead of performative lawsuits about a basketball team on the bubble,” one fan added.

“I love my state and my mountaineers but we got other stuff to worry about,” added another fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation plays out.