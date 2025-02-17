Feb 16, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

After UConn dazzled and destroyed South Carolina on Sunday, the Big East honored one of the Huskies’ top stars.

Azzi Fudd earned Big East Player of the Week honors this week. Following in the footsteps of two of her teammates, Fudd becomes the third UConn player to earn the honor this season.

She joins Sarah Strong and the great Paige Bueckers in that category.

The Big East announced their weekly honor roll in a release.

Per that release, Fudd was brilliant last week during UConn’s two games against St. John’s and the touted Gamecocks. She scored 28 points against South Carolina after dropping 34 against the Red Storm. Suffice it to say, she was on her game last week for the Huskies. And the Huskies were more than happy to see her play at that elite level.

UConn is 24-3 on February 17, and lead the Big East unsurprisingly. The Huskies hope to once again cut down the nets leter this April and will be one of the teams to watch this March. Bueckers is a huge reason why, but as seen this year, Strong and Fudd have provided significant boosts for this team.

The Huskies went 2-0 this past week against the Red Storm and the nationally-ranked Gamecocks, making Fudd’s Player of the Week win that much sweeter.

Strong appeared on the Big East’s Weekly Honor Roll as well.