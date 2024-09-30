Syndication: GoErie.com

This weekend, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz attended Saturday’s college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, but not everyone was happy about his appearance.

On Monday, Tim Walz shared a series of photos of his experience at the game on social media as he indicated that he had a good time and enjoyed the hospitality and atmosphere Michigan provided even if he was rooting for the other team.

“I’ll always be a Minnesota guy. But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit – Michiganders know how to host a good game day,” Walz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

However, some weren’t necessarily buying the genuineness of one of the pictures.

One X user with the display name “Bob in MI” took to social media to call out Walz and his wife as “frauds” for the photo of them appearing to celebrate during the game.

They are such frauds! pic.twitter.com/CeOujvGFXb — Bob in MI 🇺🇸 🦌 (@BobDinMI) September 30, 2024

“They are such frauds!” he wrote as he shared a photo that reads “Tim Walz and his wife cheering while no one is one the field is such a heartwarming story.”

It’s worth noting that Walz appears to be celebrating a Minnesota field goal, which took place on the side of the field that is not pictured in the photo.

So it appears that this outrage is misguided.

