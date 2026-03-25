Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels were shocked in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, suffering an upset loss to the VCU Rams. Following the disappointing end to the season, the university made the tough decision to relieve head coach Hubert Davis of his duties.

“This opportunity has truly been such a blessing,” Davis said in a statement on Instagram. “I thank Jesus literally every day for giving me the opportunity, relationships and experiences with the kids and my staff. I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish together. My goal is to coach again in the very near future.”

Davis is still owed nearly $5.3 million in guaranteed money, which North Carolina will honor, according to ESPN.

“We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach, and community leader — he has helped make special memories we will never forget,” athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement.

“This was not an easy decision because of Hubert’s tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level.”

Davis went 125-54, posting a 69.8%. winning percentage in his five seasons as the school’s head coach.