Miami RedHawks guard Peter Suder (5) reacts after hitting a jump shot over Ohio Bobcats guard Jesse Burris (21) in the second half of the NCAA basketball game at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio, on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026.

The Miami Redhawks drubbed their rivals, the Ohio Bobcats, 90-74 on Friday night in a nationally televised game, which left little to no doubt for the last of thier naysayers that this group is for real.

The game, which was likely the first time many of the weekly AP voters watched the RedHawks live, saw what is arguably the most potent offense in the country clicking on all cylinders. Brant Byers scored 21 points, Peter Suder scored 20, and Eian Elmer added 15 in an effort that improved the nation’s final undefeated team to 25-0 on the year.

The impressive showing was in front of a sellout crowd of 10,640 at the University’s Millet Hall, and head coach Travis Steele was appreciative of the showing after the game.

“The support we’re getting (at Millett Hall) just makes it one of the hardest places to play in all of college basketball,” Steele said.

However, the Redhawks still have an uncertain path to the NCAA tournament. Due to an admittedly paltry out-of-conference schedule, losing one or two of their final six regular-season games and dropping another in the MAC conference tournament could result in them being one of the first teams out on Selection Sunday.

Still, this is what college basketball is all about, and Steele’s group is peaking at the right time, and the national spotlight hasn’t fazed them yet. There’s no reason to think the RedHawks won’t keep rising up down the stretch.