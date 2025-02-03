Jan 25, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton points during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

For the past 23 seasons, the Florida State Seminoles have been led by longtime head coach Leonard Hamilton. But on Monday, his lengthy tenure abruptly came to an end.

Hamilton had some real bright spots throughout his time at Florida State, perhaps most notably leading the program to four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2016 to 2020.

Unfortunately, the program has fallen on hard times since that point. In the last three seasons, Florida State has finished near the bottom of the ACC standings. This year was looking like it would be much of the same sitting at a 13-9 record on the year.

Hamilton will still be attempting to turn things around this season. But at the end of the 2024-25 season, Hamilton will be stepping down, according to a press release from Florida State on the matter on Monday.

“Coach Hamilton’s personal character and integrity, and his leadership, set a tremendous standard for all of FSU Athletics,” Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in the program’s statement. “Few people have been as important in building the positive reputation of Seminole Athletics. FSU’s stature as one of the leading brands in college sports has been possible, in part, to his leadership of our men’s basketball program. He steadily developed a culture of excellence that reflects his personal values: commitment to academic success, competitive success, community service, leadership, and ongoing personal excellence. The success of the men who have been part of our basketball program is proof of that legacy.”

Hamilton confirmed this in the press release, outlining how he is “thankful” for the opportunity he received over the past two decades to build a life at Florida State.

“I am deeply thankful for the tremendous support of our fans, alumni, and everyone associated with Florida State throughout my time here,” Hamilton said. “I am proud of the quality of the young men that it was my privilege to lead, for their faith in this program and in their belief in the philosophy that we tried to instill in them over the years. I have been blessed beyond words for the opportunity and the experience we’ve had here.

“I’m very proud of what we have been able to accomplish here over the last 23 seasons,” Hamilton said. “We were a consistent contender, and we created success for our players during their time here. So many of them have gone on to be successful in life. I hope that it will be remembered as my legacy. I look forward to working with our administration during this transition and being as helpful as possible through this process.”

Given all that Hamilton has done at the program, filling his shoes will be no small task for whoever is brought in next season to replace him.

But with that being said, given the program’s downward trajectory in recent years, it’s hard to argue that some sort of change wasn’t needed to help shake things up.