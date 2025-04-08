Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils suffered a brutal loss in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament after the Houston Cougars closed the game on a 9-0 run to win 70-67. If that weren’t tough enough for Duke, now one of its star players is at risk of being deported.

United States President Donald Trump has enacted mass deportations and been revoking visas since returning to the Oval Office. Now, his policies may have disastrous consequences for one college basketball star.

“Duke star Khaman Maluach could be deported under new Trump policy — after losing Final Four heartbreaker,” reported the NY Post on Twitter.

College basketball fans reacted to the news on social media.

“If he is an activist he should be. If he is a student then fine. They must assimilate to us not the other way around,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“And this is what happens when you arbitrarily enact policies on the fly without looking into who it will impact. But I suppose this is par for the course, right?” someone else added.

“If South Sudan would take back their citizens who are here illegally then this would not be an issue. This is the fault of South Sudan so take it up with them,” one person added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Maluach receives an exemption.