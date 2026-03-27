Mar 25, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during a practice session press conference ahead of the south regional of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg is assuming responsibility for a costly mistake that saw only four Cornhuskers take the floor in the final minute of a Sweet 16 game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The blunder contributed to a three-point play late in the game in what was ultimately a 77-71 loss for Nebraska.

“Put that one on me,” Hoiberg said after the game, per ESPN. “It was a miscommunication, and I’m the head coach, so put that one on me.”

Hoiberg said that he wasn’t certain whether the officials should’ve checked to make sure both teams had five players on the floor before restarting action.

“I’ve never been in a situation like that. I know they always count to make sure there’s not six,” he said. “I don’t know the rule on that with four. But yeah, again, it was a miscommunication, and unfortunately, it happened. But as far as the rule, I’ve never been a part of anything like that.”

The Hawkeyes have now advanced twice on nail-biter finishes. Alvaro Folgueiras hit the game-winning shot in Iowa’s upset of the one-seeded Florida Gators, and was the beneficiary of Nebraska’s crucial mistake, leaking out wide open down the court to score the critical layup.

“We were so close in a lot of games, and I don’t like to use that. We were right there. And then we lost some games we probably shouldn’t have,” Iowa’s coach Ben McCollum said about this season. “Yeah, Cinderella, whatever they want to call us. We’re in the Elite Eight. That’s what they need to call us.”