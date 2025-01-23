Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s College GameDay was set to broadcast live from the SEC highly-anticipated women’s basketball between the LSU Tiger and the South Carolina Gamecocks. But that show has now been canceled after inclement weather forced a schedule change.

As a result of winter weather in the area, the game was moved from Thursday to Friday at 5 p.m. While most expected the pregame show to move right along with the game, it sounds like that is not going to be the case.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that the College GameDay show ahead of the game had simply been canceled.

“Due to inclement weather postponing the game day and time between LSU and South Carolina, the first women’s ‘College

GameDay’ show of the season – planned for Thursday, Jan. 23 in Columbia, S.C., will be canceled,” ESPN announced in a statement.

“Future show information will be announced in the coming weeks,” the statement continued.

The game itself is one of the most high-profile women’s basketball showdowns of the year with No. 2 South Carolina entering the game with an 18-1 record and LSU 20-0, looking to pull off the upset.

This was set to be the first women’s basketball broadcast of the season for College GameDay. We’ll have to see whether or not the network chooses a different women’s basketball game to attend later in the season.