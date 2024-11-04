Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Mike Tyson poses for a photo on the sidelines before the start of a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is returning to the ring at the young age of 58 to face YouTuber Jake Paul.

Unfortunately for Paul, Tyson’s inner demons are haunting him and it seems like he’s going to give in to them in the ring. A boxing-centric Twitter account recently shared a chilling quote from Tyson ahead of his bout with Paul.

“I’m always careful when that guy comes out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight and Iron Mike returns, I break out in handcuffs. Unfortunately, I have to fight and be that guy. I wish I could stop that guy. That guy haunts me. I wish I could stop that guy. I wish that guy died, but he’s here again,” Tyson said, per Boxing Kingdom.

🚨58 year old Mike Tyson looks absolutely ripped two weeks out from the Jake Paul fight. Mike also admitted that his second personality Iron Mike has returned: “I’m always careful when that guy comes out. Every time I drink or get ready to fight and Iron Mike returns, I break… pic.twitter.com/wwDAkZvyYu — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) November 1, 2024

Fans reacted to the unsettling quote on social media.

“Do it for us Mike one last time,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Am I the only one who just refuses to believe this is real and unscripted,” one fan added.

“If Iron Mike is back then Jake Paul got problems! I don’t think he realises what he’s unleashed. I also hope the Mike Tyson is okay. He has admitted Iron Mike was a particularly bad influence on him. He’s spent a long time suppressing that side of himself,” one fan added.

“Mike Tyson could be 90 years old in a wheelchair, and I would still not want to be the guy on the other side of the ring,” one fan added.

“There’s no question Mike looks in incredible shape and he’s not your average 58/59 year old but it still shouldn’t be happening.. The state commission should be ashamed of themselves for letting this fight happen purely for Mike’s future healthcare,madness !!” one concerned fan said.

“Imagine spending two decades containing a beast within, then unleashing it for one last rampage. Rage against the dying light, Iron Mike, your soul set aflame by your body’s unforgiving force! In so doing we see a reflection of man’s potential & alas, his limitations, rejected,” one fan added.

“Not really a boxing expert – by any stretch – but my prediction: Paul comes out strong, lands a lot of hits early on that bounce of Tyson like water off of a ducks back, and Tyson waits patiently to land 2-4 killer hits that Paul can’t recover from,” predicted one person.

With the shape Tyson appears to be in, hopefully, Paul’s camp has a good doctor on hand.