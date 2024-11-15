Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson weighs in the day before his fight against Jake Paul at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mike Tyson is gearing up to return to the ring, where he’ll face Youtuber Jake Paul. Evidently, his alter ego Iron Mike, is in control, with the fight looming so close.

A child interviewed Tyson ahead of the fight and asked the boxer what the outcome might mean for his legacy. Tyson’s response was shocking.

“I don’t know, I don’t believe in the word legacy.

“I just think that’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everybody grabbed onto. Someone said that word and now it’s used every five seconds.

“It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’m going to die and it’s going to be over. Who cares about legacy after that. (People think) ‘I’ve got a big ego so when I die I want people to think I’m this, I’m great’.

“(No that means) nothing, we’re just dead, we’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing.”

The child seemed unable to process Tyson’s response before saying: “Well thank you so much for sharing, that is something I have not heard before, someone say that as an answer.”

Tyson, however, was not finished.

“Can you really imagine someone saying, ‘I want my legacy to be this’ You’re dead! Do I really want to think about you?

“Who the [expletive] cares about me when I’m gone? My kids maybe, or my grandkids. Who cares.”

Tyson’s return to the ring should be a can’t-miss event if this is where his head is at.

