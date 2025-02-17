Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had their best season in 15 years in 2024, winning the American League pennant and playing in the World Series for the first time since 2009.

While they lost in five to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the season was a success.

Entering the 2025 season, the Yankees are one of the favorites to win the AL again. Despite losing Juan Soto to the rival Mets, unlike most AL teams, the Yankees were active in free agency and the trade market.

The road back to the World Series may be challenging for New York. Before the team’s first workout of Spring Training on Monday, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton disclosed he has been dealing with an elbow injury that plagued him for most of last season.

The 35-year-old slugger revealed he’s dealing with a case of tennis elbow.

“Tennis elbow or however they call it is tears in tendon, so it’s not when did it feel good, when did it feel bad. There’s always the pain level there, and you got to deal with that. So, yeah, it’s just the wisest point to give time right now,” Stanton said via ESPN.

While Stanton is still dealing with the lingering injury, he’s not concerned yet about potentially missing opening day.

” [I’m] definitely behind, but I mean that’s just a matter of being ready for a full go today as opposed to in a little bit. So we have five, six weeks here. It’ll be a good ramp-up from there,” he said.

Stanton has hit 162 home runs in seven seasons with the Yankees and driven in 431 runs. He was named 2024 ALCS MVP after hitting four home runs in New York’s five-game series victory.

Despite his successes in both the regular season and postseason. Stanton’s time in New York has been marred with injuries. He’s played 140 or more games just once in his seven seasons with the team.

The Yankees open their season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.