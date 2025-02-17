Sep 4, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; A detailed view of the ACC logo on the down marker used during the game between William & Mary Tribe and the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies went 6-7 in the 2024 season, with a season-ending 24-10 loss in the Dukes Mayo Bowl pushing the team under .500.

Virginia Tech’s offense was inconsistent, averaging 367 yards per game and finishing in the lower half of ACC teams.

While the Hokies seemed poised to run things back with offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, that plan hit a snag two weeks ago when Bowen left Blacksburg to become Ohio State’s new offensive line coach.

After a quick search, though, head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies found their new coordinator.

On Monday, the school announced it had hired former Tulsa Golden Hurricanes head coach and longtime offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery

Montgomery was previously the offensive coordinator with the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears. He has been credited with aiding the development of Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, and Case Keenum.

In December 2014, he was hired as the head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. In eight seasons with Tulsa, Montgomery went 43-53 and 2-2 in bowl games. He led Tulsa to its first conference championship as a member of the American Athletic Conference in 2020. The team fell 27-24 to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“Philip Montgomery is one of the most respected offensive minds in college football. His ability to develop quarterbacks and build explosive offenses will be instrumental in our continued growth as a program. Philip’s experience as both a head coach and a coordinator will help us maximize our talent and put our players in the best position to succeed,” Pry said in a release.

Montgomery spent 2024 as the offensive coordinator of the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. Birmingham went 9-1 and won the league’s championship.