Dec 29, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Virginia Tech Hokies helmet lays on the sidelines during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Virginia Tech defeated Arkansas 35-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies went 6-7 in the 2024 season, with a season-ending 24-10 loss in the Dukes Mayo Bowl pushing the team under .500.

Virginia Tech’s offense was inconsistent, averaging 367 yards per game and finishing in the lower half of ACC teams.

While the Hokies seemed poised to run things back with offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen, that plan hit a snag two weeks ago when Bowen left Blacksburg to become Ohio State’s new offensive line coach.

After a quick search, though, head coach Brent Pry and the Hokies found their new coordinator.

On Monday, the school announced it had hired former Tulsa Golden Hurricanes head coach and longtime offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery

Montgomery was previously the offensive coordinator with the Houston Cougars and Baylor Bears. He has been credited with aiding the development of Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, and Case Keenum.

In December 2014, he was hired as the head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. In eight seasons with Tulsa, Montgomery went 43-53 and 2-2 in bowl games. He led Tulsa to its first conference championship as a member of the American Athletic Conference in 2020. The team fell 27-24 to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“Philip Montgomery is one of the most respected offensive minds in college football. His ability to develop quarterbacks and build explosive offenses will be instrumental in our continued growth as a program. Philip’s experience as both a head coach and a coordinator will help us maximize our talent and put our players in the best position to succeed,” Pry said in a release.

Montgomery spent 2024 as the offensive coordinator of the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. Birmingham went 9-1 and won the league’s championship.

Social media had a lot to say about Virginia Tech’s new addition.

Another high-profile addition to Brent Pry’s staff. Montgomery served as the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach during RG3’s time at Baylor (2008-2011). He became the sole OC from 2012-2014. The Bears led the country in ppg in two of those three seasons. https://t.co/oSx64FkrLu — Tucker Terry (@TuckerTerry05) February 17, 2025