Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion last week against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa, unfortunately, has a well-documented history with concussions, prompting a lot of concern around the National Football League.

Ahead of Week 3, Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had a message for anyone concerned about Tagovailoa’s current status.

“Tua is doing great,” Hill said via Pro Football Talk. “I”m sure y’all done asked everybody in the room that, but he’s doing amazing.”

Hill added that he called him the day after and that the locker room wants to make sure he’s “all right.”

“Once I called him the day after or whatever, I heard his voice, heard that he was in good spirits, I was cool, man. Because to me, this **** is bigger than football. Our life is bigger than football. We’re also individuals with families, we’ve got stuff going on. Once I heard that, it was cool.”

Hill has been dealing with a lot of real-life stuff that has gotten entangled with football lately. Hill was the subject of a shocking arrest that occurred before the Dolphins’ first game of the season. That arrest led to backlash against the Miami Police Department.

Hill and the Dolphins will play the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday with Skylar Thompson starting in place of the injured Tagovailoa.

